CJ Perry (Lana) Discusses How Miro Has Been Booked in AEW and WWE

CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Perry commented on how her husband Miro has been booked in AEW and WWE:

“I think there’s this illusion at AEW that the talent book the show — that was definitely the conversation. Like, ‘Oh, you go there, you’re going to basically become whatever you’re made of.’ But at the end of the day, he’s booking the show … Tony Khan, he has his favorites, and he’s going to push the favorites just like Vince would push his favorites, just like Hunter [Triple H]’s going to push his people.”

“I feel Vince [McMahon] really valued him in that way and saw that. They hit heads a lot of times towards the end on creative differences; Vince really wanted him as a villain, and Miro really wanted to explore this new world. Again, I just take it like I do Hollywood like it’s casting … We’re hired talent, so if you really don’t like the person that you’re working for, then go start your own wrestling promotion. See how that goes for you.”

