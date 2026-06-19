Claudio Castagnoli Believes AEW Is On A ‘Huge Upswing’

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli believes the company is currently experiencing a major surge in momentum and is optimistic that the growth will continue well into the future.

Speaking with 107.7 The Bone, Castagnoli discussed AEW’s current direction and explained why he feels the promotion is in one of its strongest positions in recent years.

“Wrestling goes in ebbs and flows, but AEW has been on a huge upswing, and I am confident that we can actually hold that momentum and make it a permanent climb.”

According to Castagnoli, one of the biggest reasons for AEW’s recent success is the company’s willingness to play to its strengths and allow stories to develop naturally over time. “What I feel that is, is that we’re playing to our strengths, and there’s a lot of patience in what we do. There are things that take a while to develop, but while something develops, something else is hot or paying off.”

The former ROH World Champion also pointed to the depth and diversity of AEW’s roster as a major factor in the promotion’s appeal. “I also feel there’s such a variety of different styles and characters in AEW that there’s always something you can find that corresponds with whatever your preference in wrestling—or in life—is.”

Castagnoli noted that AEW’s broad range of performers allows fans to connect with different acts, regardless of what type of wrestling or character presentation they enjoy most.

He further highlighted the value of not overexposing talent, explaining that some performers become even more special because they are not featured every single week. “As you see, there are certain characters who may not be on TV every week, but you get so excited when they’re back, and AEW wouldn’t be the same without them.”

For Castagnoli, that balance between variety, patience, and roster depth is what makes AEW stand out in today’s wrestling landscape. “I feel like that’s what makes it special.”

AEW has enjoyed a strong 2026, with major storylines, high-profile events, and continued growth across its television and streaming platforms. Castagnoli’s comments echo sentiments recently expressed by AEW World Champion MJF, who also praised the promotion’s diverse roster and ability to present a wide range of wrestling styles and personalities.

As AEW continues building toward its next major events, Castagnoli believes the company is positioned not only to maintain its current momentum but to continue growing for years to come.