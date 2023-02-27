CM Punk Fires Back At Fan, Says He’ll Wrestle Again Just To Upset Them

Following the recent comments made by AEW broadcaster Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio, CM Punk was a hot topic on social media today.

While discussing Punk’s future with AEW, Henry stated that he did not believe Punk was a “cancer” in the locker room, which was reported to be the opinion of some AEW employees. He also stated that he believes Punk is an outsider, just like him, and that if he had the choice, he would bring Punk back to AEW.

Punk hasn’t wrestled since winning the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at All Out, and he hasn’t been seen in AEW since the All Out press conference, where he blasted The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page. Backstage at the show, he got into an altercation with The Elite.

A fan commented on an Instagram post about Henry’s comments, saying, “Keep CM Punk retired.”

Punk responded, writing, “you liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll watch no matter where.”

You can check out a screenshot of the fan’s comment, Punk’s response and the actual post below: