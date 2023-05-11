CM Punk Reportedly Interested In Working With Samoa Joe When He Returns To AEW

The AEW Collision brand will be led by CM Punk when the TNT program debuts on June 17; it is expected that this, along with AEW’s new contract with WBD, will be announced next week.

He will be the center of the show, which will serve as a barrier between him and the people with whom he disagrees. He recently met Chris Jericho, and there have been rumors that they will work together when he returns.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, a Jericho feud has been proposed, and the Florida meeting a few weeks ago was productive. Some ideas have been floated for his potential comeback.

Samoa Joe, who has recently been primarily used for the ROH brand, has been Punk’s other opponent that he has been pitching for his return for the better part of a month.

Their last match took place in August 2005, and their history dates back to their time in ROH. Additionally, they’ve worked for PWG and in the UK.

It’s unclear at this time whether the pitch was for a one-time event or a sustained campaign, and whether it will actually take place.

Sapp noted, “Can’t confirm whether the pitch/suggestion was for a one-off match or an extended program. Also, we have not confirmation on whether or not the match is actually happening, as AEW sources won’t discuss anything related to Collision in general, much less the matches planned.”