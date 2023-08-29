CM Punk Reportedly Stated He “Hates This Place” As A Result Of His Ongoing Issues In AEW

Additional information about the incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry is becoming available.

According to Fightful Select, there was a lot of eye-rolling from people in AEW, with the general feeling being “this again?” According to Jack Perry’s side, Punk shoved him and put him in a choke hold. Various versions of this story have been told, with some claiming it was a shove, a pie face, or a punch.

According to one witness, Samoa Joe attempted to be the peacemaker and keep others out of the incident. Punk, according to several witnesses, asked Perry if he had a problem. This came after Perry’s match, during which he mentioned bumping into real glass and looking into the camera, saying, “cry me a river.”

Perry allegedly stated that Punk began something online regarding the fake glass story from their previous backstage incident, and Perry stated that his comments were a receipt.

Due to the constant problems, Punk reportedly told people that “he hates this place.”

Fightful Select reports, “People close to Punk say that there wasn’t much communication between he and Tony Khan after the incident. Punk has went as far as telling people he ‘hates this place’ as a result of the constant issues in AEW. Many people within the company say he’s plenty responsible for those issues.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been reported conflicts between Punk and several AEW wrestlers, including The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ryan Nemeth.

According to Bryan Alvarez, it is believed that Punk and Perry have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. Click here for more details on the story.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.