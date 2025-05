It was recently announced that Cody Rhodes, the “American Nightmare,” will appear live on the May 16th episode of WWE SmackDown at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The show will also feature appearances by “The Viper,” Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, “The EST of WWE,” Bianca Belair, “The Mega Star,” LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa.