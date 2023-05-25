Cody Rhodes Calls Chad Gable Violent And Legitimate

WWE RAW’s February 27 episode featured a 10.5-minute match in which Cody Rhodes defeated Chad Gable in their first-ever match together. The match served as a highlight reel for Rhodes on his way to WrestleMania 39, where he would face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an unsuccessful challenge. Rhodes recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and stated that the win over Gable that night in Grand Rapids, MI is what he gets when he executes his current vision of pro wrestling.

“One of the things you’ll see me eternally struggle with out there is, ‘What am I? Am I a ‘Superstar’? Am I a wrestler? Is there a difference? What does that even mean?,’” Rhodes said. “The thing I’ve found is I want to be a wrestling superstar. I understand what it means to be a ‘Superstar,’ I know the wrestling I learned while I was away, and I am combining it with the wrestling I learned here while I was brought up. That’s the match when I got to execute that vision successfully.”

Rhodes recalled defeating Gable that night with a Cody Cutter and a CrossRhodes for the pin, and praised Gable for taking the moves in a “spectacular manner” and selling Rhodes’ offense in an extremely convincing manner. Rhodes is looking forward to a future rematch.

“He is violent and he’s legitimate,” Rhodes said of Gable. “He’s wrestled freestyle and Greco [Roman] at the highest levels. I really liked our match, and I imagine we’ll have one again at some point.”

Gable is currently working on a storyline with Otis and Maxxine Dupri, which could pave the way for a singles run for her. Cody stated that he hopes Gable is at the top in five years.

“He’s incredibly talented,” Rhodes said of Gable. “I hope you’re talking to him in five years, and we’re marveling over his success.”

The following is video from the Rhodes vs. Gable match: