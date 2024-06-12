Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE announced the line-up of next week’s episode of NXT.
It was announced that there will be a 25-Man Battle Royal, with the winner challenging Trick Williams for his NXT Championship at Heatwave.
We will also see Kelani Jordan defend her newly-won NXT Women’s North American Championship against The O.C.’s Michin.
"You may know some of them, but some of them might be from different locker rooms"@CodyRhodes just informed @_trickwilliams of a GAME-CHANGING No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal for NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/fohSQdGpBD
Now we're talking!@MiaYim will be the first challenger for our new NXT Women's North American Champion, @kelani_wwe 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cfb1red6IE
