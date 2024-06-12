Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE announced the line-up of next week’s episode of NXT.

It was announced that there will be a 25-Man Battle Royal, with the winner challenging Trick Williams for his NXT Championship at Heatwave.

We will also see Kelani Jordan defend her newly-won NXT Women’s North American Championship against The O.C.’s Michin.

 

