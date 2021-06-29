Confirmed Macthes For Tonight’s Episode Of NWA Power

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

– NWA Television Championship: Da Pope (c) vs. Sal Rinauro

– JTG and Chris Adonis speak

– Masked Mystery Man speaks

– Lady Front vs. Jennacide

