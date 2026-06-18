Cyndi Lauper’s WWE Hall of Fame Prospects Improve

Cyndi Lauper’s long-overdue WWE Hall of Fame induction may be inching closer to reality.

Lauper was a key figure in WWE’s national breakout during the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era of the 1980s, lending mainstream credibility to the company at a pivotal point in its expansion. She still hasn’t been inducted into the Hall of Fame, something that’s nagged at fans for years given her contributions to that period.

Lauper has noted in the past that her relationship with the company got “weird” by the end of their run together, but Hall of Fame speculation has persisted regardless.

That speculation picked back up after WWE announced an action figure based on the two-time Grammy winner, which got people asking where things currently stand between her and the company.

Word is the relationship has warmed up considerably in recent years, to the point that an induction feels more plausible now than it has in a while. Don’t expect it for the 2027 ceremony specifically, but there’s said to be genuine optimism about something happening down the line.

For now, the renewed ties are mostly licensing-based, though there’s reportedly room for more collaborations as things continue to develop.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)