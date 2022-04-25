D-Von Dudley Reveals He Wouldn’t Be A WWE Producer If It Wasn’t For Triple H

D-Von Dudley gave his thoughts on Triple H during this week’s episode of “Table Talk.”

D-Von mentioned Triple H making more public appearances over WrestleMania 38 week since having his heart issues last year and credited him for giving him a chance to be a WWE producer.

“Well, one of the things I like to say is Triple H knew what he was doing. What he did for NXT was truly amazing. So at the Hall of Fame this year, when Triple H came out to sit down, and the fans were saying ‘Thank you Hunter’, I thought it was great. I kind of got goosebumps because when Bubba and I were no longer going to be with WWE, Hunter gave me the opportunity to be a producer backstage,” D-Von said.

“Listen, I could have left and gone elsewhere. Me and Bubba could have still probably been together, maybe went to ROH and wrestled there, but I didn’t want to wrestle anywhere else but WWE. But still, Hunter knew that, and Hunter came to me right before me and Bubba went out and said, ‘Listen, I have an opportunity for you to be a producer.’ At first, I didn’t want to do it because I wanted to wrestle. He said, ‘Well, we have this opportunity. What would you like to do’, and I said, ‘Well, I have no other choice.’ I don’t want to go to Japan because I have some things going on in my personal life at that time that needed to be taken care of here in the States, so I couldn’t possibly leave. So I said, ‘I’ll take it.’”

“I say thank you so much for the opportunity because if it wasn’t for Hunter, I would not have been a producer.”