Date, Location For ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 Revealed At AEW Dynamite Taping (Photo)

Ring Of Honor’s first pay-per-view of 2023 has a date and location.

At the AEW Dynamite taping at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. on Wednesday night, a graphic aired on the big screen revealing the details for ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023.

The ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. on March 31.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 3/31 for complete ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 results.