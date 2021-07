Former WWE Champion Dave Batista is featured in a new commercial for the Disney bundle that offers ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu to people for $13.99 a month. In the advertisement, Batista is known as “The Streamer” and is seen with a white beard and a white wig.

Batista plugged the video on social media with a simple caption:

“Just a man, his stream, and his snacks. #DisneyBundle”