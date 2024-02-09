Dave Bautista Says He Wants To Direct A Movie

WWE legend and Hollywood celebrity Dave Bautista recently spoke with Screen Rant on a number of topics including how he wants to try and direct a movie as he has been wanting to do that for years and how he plans on making that happen in 2025.

Bautista said, “I’ve wanted to direct for years. For a while, I was looking for a project that I could direct because it’s got to be very contained. I’m not looking to be a blockbuster director. I want to direct what I like. As a fan, I really am drawn to indie dramas. I like inspiring stories. I like deep emotional stories. For years I looked for a script, the right one for me, and I finally just came up with my own idea. So now I’m searching for writers but I will. My plan is to sometime in 2025 direct my first film.”

You can check out Bautista’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)