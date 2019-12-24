Dave Marquez Issues Statement Regarding Controversial Tweet

The NWA’s David Marquez made the following comment regarding a recent episode of Saturday Night Live:

Eddie Murphy can say “Coon Boy” on network TV but @TheJimCornette can’t say a starvation joke in the internet? Good on you America. — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) 23 December 2019

After receiving backlash for the tweet, Marquez issued the following statement:

“Late last night, I posted comments after watching Saturday Night Live. Those opinions are mine and mine alone. They don’t reflect the company I run, the tv show I appear on nor are they endorsed by any of the talent, staff or management.

I understand some were offended but I promise I was only thinking out loud and not taking a position. As a child of 70s Reagan California and 80s Reagan America, I was looking at different standards for behavior today.

What was ignited was the kind of discourse that I hope can lead to further discussion and hopefully change. I would hope conversations like this can help each of us learn more about issues that are obviously still so raw.

If I still owe any of you an apology privately, I am sincere and humbled to offer one.

David Marquez”