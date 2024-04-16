Matt Cardona Looks Back On His WWE Release, Calls It “A Blessing In Disguise”

Former WWE star Matt Cardona recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and looked back on his release from the WWE four years ago. Cardona says he is forever grateful for his time in the company, but Zack Ryder needed to die for Matt Cardona to live.

Cardona wrote, “4 years ago…April 15, 2020…I was released by WWE. It was a blessing in disguise. I’m forever grateful for my time in WWE, but Zack Ryder needed to die for Matt Cardona to live! No matter how you define success…accolades, money, happiness…these past 4 years have been the most successful of my career. Thank you to all of my fans…old and new. It’s time to start another year of proving us right! Where should I show up next? #StillHere #AlwayzReady.”

You can check out Cardona’s post below.