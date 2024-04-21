Afa Anoa’i Jr. Now Owns WXW Wrestling, Heading To Cable In Pennsylvania

Pro wrestling veteran Afa Anoa’i Jr. recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics including how he is now the owner of his father’s company WXW and how he will bring the company to cable television in Pennsylvania.

WXW, which opened in 1996, was owned by Afa Anoa’i Sr., but it was announced in February that they were closing due to Afa’s health issues.

