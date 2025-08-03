Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 5 Results – August 3, 2025 (Afternoon)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Aya Sakura (2) defeated Yuria Hime (0) via Cherry Blossoms In Full Bloom (5:41)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (4) defeated Momo Kohgo (0) via Shirasagi (8:41)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Saya Iida (2) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (1) via Iidabashi (5:05)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Rana Yagami (2) defeated Konami (2) via Paradiddle (7:09)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Bozilla (5) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2) via Styles Clash (5:34)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Momo Watanabe (6) defeated Suzu Suzuki (4) via Peach Sunrise (13:12)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Ami Sourei (6) defeated Saori Anou (4) via Like Thunder (12:25)

Champion vs. Champion Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (4) defeated Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (0) via Double Foot Stomp (13:03)

Blue Stars Standings After Night 5

Block A

1st Place- Ami Sourei (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Bozilla (5 Points) (2-0-1)

3rd Place- Saori Anou (4 Points) (2-1)

4th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Saya Iida (2 Points) (1-2)

5th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (1 Point) (0-1-1)

Last Place- Yuria Hime (0 Points) (0-3)

Block B

1st Place- Momo Watanabe (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (4 Points) (2-0) & IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee & Suzu Suzuki (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Rana Yagami & Konami (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (0 Points) (0-2) & Momo Kohgo (0 Points) (0-3)