WWE EVOLVE Succession Results – October 15, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE EVOLVE Succession special at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake (c) defeated Bryce Donovan to retain his WWE EVOLVE Championship.

– Big Jaah shows up and talks to WWE EVOLVE Prime Minister Stevie Turner backstage.

– Adrenaline Drip (Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones) talked about Jax Presley and Harley Riggins and their upcoming rubber match.

– Chuey Martinez, Masyn Holiday, Layla Diggs and Wendy Choo were backstage talking about their picks for the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship Match. Chantel Monroe interrupted to make fun of Wendy Choo talking. Choo then says AJ Lee said therapy works. Holiday and Diggs then went to go talk to Big Jaah to try to get cast in his next movie.

– Tate Wilder defeated Brooks Jensen in a Bull Rope Match.

– Backstage, “Super” Sean Legacy was saying he wants a match with Edris Enofe and Stevie Turner booked it for next week. Big Jaah will apparently be the guest general manager for next week as well. Holiday and Diggs then approached him about how they can act and such.

– Kendal Grey defeated Kali Armstrong (c) to become the new WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion.