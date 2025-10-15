WWE NXT Results – October 14, 2025

WWE NXT Results (10/14/25)

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Opening Segment: Ricky Saints & Trick Williams

The show opened with NXT Champion Ricky Saints addressing the fallout from Showdown. Saints told the NXT Universe that two things became clear — when backed into a corner, he fights like hell, and when things get tough, Trick Williams folds under pressure. Saints accused Trick of abandoning NXT and living in delusion, saying that he’s ready to call his shot and defend his title against him at Halloween Havoc.

Trick interrupted, mocking “Pretty Ricky” and saying Saints couldn’t finish the job last week. Trick boasted that he’s the true face of NXT and has been living in the spotlight since day one, unlike Saints who “had to grind his whole life just to get here.” Trick refused to accept Saints’ challenge on his time, promising he’d do things when he was ready.

Saints fired back, mocking Trick’s arrogance and vowing to burst his “fantasy bubble” when they finally meet face-to-face.

Backstage Segment: Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater & The Hardy Boyz

Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater argued about the ending of their Bound For Glory match before The Hardy Boyz interrupted. Jeff told them not to take DarkState’s attack personally, calling it “a shot at The Hardys.” Matt added that both men represent the future and revealed that The Hardys will get their rematch with DarkState at Halloween Havoc. Slater promised the brothers they’d have their backs.

NXT Anonymous Clip

Hidden-camera footage showed Kelani Jordan arguing with Jordynne Grace, accusing her of biased officiating during last week’s match. Kelani mocked Jordynne for being “a big fish in a small pond,” while Jordynne shot back that she’s the reason Kelani ever became Knockouts Champion — and promised to see her in the Women’s Battle Royal later that night.

First Match: Matt Cardona vs. Josh Briggs

A grudge match stemming from last week’s altercation opened the night’s in-ring action. Matt Cardona started strong with dropkicks and corner offense before Josh Briggs turned the tide with raw power, dominating through the break.

The closing stretch saw both men exchange finishers — Cardona hit The Reboot and Unprettier for near falls, while Briggs answered with a Slingshot Backbreaker and Chokeslam. After teasing a chain-assisted punch, Briggs caught Cardona with The Big Boot to seal the win.

Winner: Josh Briggs via pinfall

Backstage Segment: Lyra Valkyria, Tatum Paxley, & The Tag Division

Hank & Tank, Lyra Valkyria, and Chase U discussed the crowded tag division and who deserves a title shot after Halloween Havoc. Lyra asked about Tatum’s whereabouts as Izzi Dame appeared, claiming The Culling are the rightful contenders. Hank & Tank proposed a triple threat to settle it. Izzi boasted that she’d win the Women’s Battle Royal later, promising to bring gold back to The Culling.

Fatal Influence Promo

Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid addressed the NXT crowd. Jayne and Henley recapped their dominance as Fatal Influence, declaring that they’ve carried the women’s division with championship reigns and classic matches.

They officially welcomed Lainey Reid as the faction’s newest member after she proved her loyalty by taking out Lola Vice. Reid thanked them for the opportunity, and the trio vowed to scout their next challenger in the night’s main event Battle Royal.

Second Match: El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King

The match began with crisp mat wrestling exchanges before El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. took control with quick arm-drags and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Lexis King resorted to cheap shots and targeted Wagner’s leg to slow him down, locking in an Indian Death Lock.

Wagner rallied with a Rolling Elbow, Running High Knee, and a Sitout Liger Bomb for a near fall. After dodging King’s Swanton Bomb, Wagner blasted him with a Shining Wizard and ended the match with The Wagner Driver.

Post-match, Wagner called out Ethan Page for the North American Championship. Page appeared on-screen, mocking Wagner and accepting the challenge for Halloween Havoc. Wagner then revealed he’d spoken with AVA — the match would be a “Day of the Dead” Anything Goes Match.

Winner: El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. via pinfall

Backstage Segment: Sol Ruca & Zaria

Zaria confronted Sol Ruca, disappointed that she wouldn’t be in her corner for the Battle Royal. Sol admitted she’s been greedy and wanted Zaria to have her moment. She gave Zaria her spot in the match, vowing that the ZaRuca duo will still chase tag team gold together.

Backstage Segment: AVA, Santino Marella, Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

AVA and Santino Marella met with Evans and Slater to discuss tag opportunities for Halloween Havoc. Santino was pitched a match by Stacks and Arianna Grace, leading to the announcement that Leon Slater will defend the TNA X-Division Championship against Stacks next week. Chaos erupted in the background as Trick Williams ambushed Ricky Saints, shouting that their match will happen on his time. AVA demanded Trick leave the building.

Third Match: Blake Monroe vs. Zaria (w/ Sol Ruca)

The growing tension between Zaria and Sol’s rivals took center stage. Monroe used mind games and targeted Zaria’s leg throughout the match. Zaria battled back with power offense, but when Monroe grabbed a steel chair, Sol intervened — allowing Monroe to stab Zaria with a hair pick behind the referee’s back and land The Beauty Shot for the tainted win.

Winner: Blake Monroe via pinfall

Men’s Speed Championship Tournament Announcement

AVA announced that the Men’s Speed Championship Tournament will kick off next week:

Axiom vs. Sean Legacy (EVOLVE)

Jasper Troy vs. Zachary Wentz (TNA)

The winners will face El Grande Americano for the title.

Fourth Match: Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Hank & Tank vs. Chase University (w/ Andre Chase) vs. The Culling

Chaos ruled in this high-energy triple threat to determine future contenders. All three teams traded wild sequences — Tank and Connors collided with double haymakers, Chase U hit synchronized dives, and The Culling dominated with brute strength.

Before a winner could be determined, OTM interfered, attacking everyone and leaving the ring littered with bodies. The referee had no choice but to call off the match.

Result: No Contest

Backstage Segment: Sol Ruca & Zaria

Outside the trainer’s room, Sol apologized to Zaria for not being in her corner earlier. Zaria reassured her, saying their friendship and pursuit of tag gold come first. Sol admitted Blake Monroe was right about her greed and officially handed Zaria her Battle Royal spot for the night.

Backstage Segment: AVA & Ricky Saints

AVA tried calming Ricky Saints, who was still fuming after Trick’s sneak attack. She informed him they’ll meet next week for an official Halloween Havoc contract signing, warning him to keep his composure.

Moments later, cameras cut to the parking lot where DarkState ambushed The Hardy Boyz, leaving them laid out ahead of their title rematch.

Fifth Match: 20-Woman Battle Royal

Winner Faces Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc

Participants: Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Kali Armstrong, Victoria Crawford, Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee, Mara Sade, Heather By Elegance, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay, Karmen Petrovic, Thea Hail, Arianna Grace

The action started at a blistering pace, with alliances forming and breaking throughout. Notable eliminations included Lash Legend’s mass elimination spot and Blake Monroe attacking Sol Ruca at ringside, distracting Zaria, who eliminated herself to check on her friend.

The final moments came down to Izzi Dame, Jordynne Grace, and Tatum Paxley. Paxley outlasted both, eliminating Izzi to earn a shocking title opportunity.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

Paxley will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc.

After the match, Paxley stood tall, staring down Fatal Influence as Lyra Valkyria joined her in celebration.

Post-Show Notes:

Tatum Paxley becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Ethan Page set for a “Day of the Dead” Match at Halloween Havoc.

Ricky Saints and Trick Williams’ contract signing confirmed for next week.

DarkState’s attack on The Hardy Boyz sets the stage for their violent rematch.