Former WWE Talent Issues Statement On Departure

Stevie Turner, who most recently served as the on-screen General Manager of WWE’s Evolve brand, has announced that her WWE contract will not be renewed.

In a heartfelt statement posted to social media, Turner reflected on her journey, shared future plans, and paid tribute to her late tag team partner, Hana Kimura.

“I wanted to give it a few days to process my feelings and deliver a genuine message; I’m overwhelmed with love and I am so so bloody proud of all I did as Stevie Turner,” she wrote.

Turner highlighted several of her career accomplishments, including:

“Working in NXT UK in my home of London, to leaving it all and flying across the world & achieving a life goal by moving to NXT Orlando… I was 4D, a streamer, made history in the first ever TNA/NXT match and became the Prime Minister of Evolve.”

Despite her departure, Turner expressed nothing but gratitude.

“I loved every second of everything I did, and despite not having the simplest journey, I’m proud I always gave 100% to everything presented to me. I have no regrets, no loss of love – just a heart full of gratitude and wonder for the future.”

Looking ahead, Turner confirmed her plans to pursue acting and voice acting, while also continuing her in-ring career.

“I’m excited to keep working on feature film ‘Welcome to Paradise’ with Crucible Films and show what I can offer the world of voice acting/acting. And of course, I’m excited to lace my wrestling boots again.”

Turner concluded her message by honoring Hana Kimura, her former Tokyo Cyber Squad stablemate in Stardom.

“My one hope is that in all I’ve done, that I would have made my late tag partner Hana Kimura proud, because without her, I would have never had the confidence to push further for my dreams.”

Turner’s exit comes amid a wave of WWE developmental releases over the past week, which included former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Lance Anoa’i, and several talents from the NXT, Evolve, and WWE ID programs.