Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 5 Results – August 3, 2025 (Evening)

Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (8) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (0) via Spinning Star Crusher (0:40)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (6) defeated Rian (0) via Diving Body Press (5:38)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Lady C (4) defeated Azusa Inaba (2) via Big Boot (8:24)

Non Title Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (5) defeated Sayaka Kurara (2) via Moonsault (11:21)

Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Yuna Mizumori (2) defeated High Speed Champion Mei Seira (5) via Supergirl (9:28)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (5) defeated Natsupoi (4) via Azumi Sushi (2:35)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Rina (8) defeated Tomoka Inaba (2) via Pink Devil (13:24)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Hanan (5) defeated Bea Priestley (6) via Backdrop Hold (12:20)

Red Stars Standings After Night 5

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Bea Priestley (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira & Hanan (5 Points) (2-1-1)

4th Place- Lady C (4 Points) (2-2)

5th Place- Yuna Mizumori & Azusa Inaba (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (0 Points) (0-4)

Block B

1st Place- Rina (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid & Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (5 Points) (2-1-1)

4th Place- Natsupoi (4 Points) (2-2)

5th Place- Sayaka Kurara & Tomoka Inaba (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-4)