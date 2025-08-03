Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 5 Results – August 3, 2025 (Evening)
Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (8) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (0) via Spinning Star Crusher (0:40)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (6) defeated Rian (0) via Diving Body Press (5:38)
Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Lady C (4) defeated Azusa Inaba (2) via Big Boot (8:24)
Non Title Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (5) defeated Sayaka Kurara (2) via Moonsault (11:21)
Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Yuna Mizumori (2) defeated High Speed Champion Mei Seira (5) via Supergirl (9:28)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (5) defeated Natsupoi (4) via Azumi Sushi (2:35)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Rina (8) defeated Tomoka Inaba (2) via Pink Devil (13:24)
Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Hanan (5) defeated Bea Priestley (6) via Backdrop Hold (12:20)
Red Stars Standings After Night 5
Block A
1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (8 Points) (4-0)
2nd Place- Bea Priestley (6 Points) (3-1)
3rd Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira & Hanan (5 Points) (2-1-1)
4th Place- Lady C (4 Points) (2-2)
5th Place- Yuna Mizumori & Azusa Inaba (2 Points) (1-3)
Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (0 Points) (0-4)
Block B
1st Place- Rina (8 Points) (4-0)
2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (6 Points) (3-1)
3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid & Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (5 Points) (2-1-1)
4th Place- Natsupoi (4 Points) (2-2)
5th Place- Sayaka Kurara & Tomoka Inaba (2 Points) (1-3)
Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-4)