Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Alex Kane Added to MLW Blood and Thunder

MLW has added a high profile matchup to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event which is scheduled for January 7th in Philadelphia.

MLW announced via press release that Davey Boy Smith Jr will face Alex Kane at the event.

As of this writing, Blood and Thunder will include 3 MLW Championship matches.

Also scheduled to appear are: The Billington Bulldogs, Lince Dorado, Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Mance Warner, Delirious, Sam Adonis, Cesar Duran, The FBI and La Estrella.

Blood and Thunder will be a MLW Fusion TV taping.

Here is the updated card for MLW Blood and Thunder:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs YAMATO

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs YAMATO MLW Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) Vs Johnny Fusion

Davey Richards (c) Vs Johnny Fusion Jacob Fatu vs Ben-K

MLW World Tag Team Championship: Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka Vs The Samoan SWAT Team

Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka Vs The Samoan SWAT Team Real1 vs Microman

Davey Boy Smith Jr Vs Alex Kane

Billie Starkz debuts

Here is the full MLW Press Release:

PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

In 2019 Davey Boy Smith Jr. teamed up with MLW to reintroduce wrestling’s oldest tournament, the Opera Cup. The antique cup, which was last won by his grandfather, Stu Hart, in 1948, was donated to the league as an old tradition began anew.

Now, the Hart family heirloom and historic wrestling prize has been wrongfully procured by Alex Kane and the Boyame Fight Club.

Ruthlessly beating down the 2021 Opera Cup winner Davey Richards and stealing the trophy, Kane finally revealed he, in fact, was the culprit who stole the coveted 1915 cup.

Over the past few weeks, Kane has taunted the league, showing the Opera Cup damaged at the Bomaye Fight Club gym.

Infuriated by this, Davey Boy Smith Jr., who recently returned to the league, has demanded a match with Kane… and it has been granted!

Will Davey Boy Smith stretch Kane past his pain threshold and make him pay for what he’s done?

Will the “Bomaye Bomber” snap off one of his 100+ suplexes and leave the mighty Bulldog in a heap of misery?

What will be the fate of the historic wrestling relic Opera Cup?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, January 7. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO (DragonGate)

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Johnny Fusion

World Tag Team Championship

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) vs. Samoan SWAT Team

Real1 vs. Microman

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

The Billington Bulldogs

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Microman

Mance Warner

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

Cesar Duran

The FBI

La Estrella

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Pro Wrestling TV, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

Tom.George@MLW.com

Business Inquiries:

For general business inquires, visit: https://mlw.com/contact-2/.

Credentials:

Interested in covering an MLW card live? Sit in the press box with access to wrestlers, front office and more. Inquiry: press@mlw.com.