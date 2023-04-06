Dax Harwood Claims FTR Has No Plans To Return To WWE

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wilder) had been hyping the idea that their AEW contract would expire this month.

They signed with AEW in 2020 after leaving WWE. Since then, FTR has gone on an incredible run, winning gold in AEW, ROH, AAA, and NJPW.

Harwood previously discussed the possibility of them working on the independent scene rather than signing a new deal with AEW. In February, he posted an Instagram photo with a piece of paper with the WWE logo on it in the bottom left corner, indicating he was reviewing a contract with the company.

FTR defeated The Gunns for the World Tag Team Titles on Wednesday’s Dynamite, with the stipulation that if FTR lost, they would have to leave the company.

Harwood stated on Twitter that FTR never intended to return to WWE.

“GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE’RE GOING BACK TO WWE!” Definitely not “That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling.”