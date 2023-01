DDT New Years Explosion Results – January 7, 2023

Yukio Naya defeated Takeshi Masada via Chokeslam (8:22)

Tag Team Match

Pheromones defeated Hideki Okatani & Kazuma Sumi by submission via Scorpion Ketsulock on Sumi (8:41)

6 Person Tag Team Match

6 Man Tag Team Champion Yusuke Okada,Harashima & Saori Anou defeated Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion Saki Akai,Kazuki Hirata & Gota Ihashi via High Kick & Enzuigiri Combo from Akai & Anou on Ihashi (8:58)

Chain Death Match

Chris Brookes defeated Demonio Uno by TKO via Octopus Stretch (12:37)

Tag Team Match

10 Man Tag Team Champions The 37Kamina (Universal Champion Yuki Ueno & KO-D Tag Team Champion Mao) defeated Burning via Stretch Bomb on Yuya Koroku (13:21)

Tag Team Match

Damnation TA defeated Harimao by submission via Just Cobra Twist on Yuki Ishida (10:37)

New Year Aerial Time Bomb & Current Blast Bat Death Match

10 Man Tag Team Champions The 37Kamina (Toi Kojima & Shunma Katsumata) & Atsushi Onita defeated Sanshiro Takagi,Akito & Soma Takao via Blast Bat Swing on Takao (12:23)