DDT Pro Wrestling King Of DDT 2023 2nd Round Results (5/7/2023)

By
Lewis Carlan
-

DDT Pro-Wrestling returned to Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan on May 7th as the promotion presented round 2 of the King of DDT 2023 tournament.

The annual single elimination tournament started with a field of sixteen and is now down to the final four.

The main event of the 2nd round of the tournament saw Kazusada Higuchi defeat Hideki Okatani to move on to the semifinals.

Also advancing were Yuki Ueno, Jun Akiyama and Chris Brookes. The semifinal and final matches are scheduled on May 21st at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

After the main event, a lottery was held in the ring with Higuchi, Ueno, Brookes, and Akiyama to determine who would be facing who in the semifinals. It was revealed that on May 21st,  Jun Akiyama will meet Chris Brookes and Yuki Ueno will go one on one with Kazusada Higuchi in the two King of DDT 2023 semifinal matches.

Here are the full results and highlights for King of DDT Pro 2nd round:

  • Main event: King of DDT Pro 2nd Round Match: Kazusada Higuchi defeated Hideki Okatani via pinfall
  • King of DDT Pro 2nd Round Match: Chris Brookes defeated Sanshiro Takagi via pinfall
  • King of DDT Pro 2nd Round Match: Jun Akiyama defeated MAO via pinfall
  • King of DDT Pro 2nd Round Match: Yuki Ueno defeated Kotaro Suzuki via pinfall
  • KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino, Yusuke Okada, Yukio Sakaguchi and DDT Universal Champion Tetsuya Endo defeated Toru Owashi, Kazuki Hirata, HARASHIMA & Naruki Doi via pinfall
  • KANON, Daisuke Sasaki & MJ Paul dfeated Toi Kojima, Takeshi Masada & Shuma Katsumata via pinfall.
  • Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno & Yuki “Sexy” Iino defeated Akito & Antonio Honda
  • Dark Match: Yuni & Yuki Ishida defeated Yuya Koroku & Kazuma Sumi via pinfall.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR