DDT Pro Wrestling King Of DDT 2023 2nd Round Results (5/7/2023)

DDT Pro-Wrestling returned to Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan on May 7th as the promotion presented round 2 of the King of DDT 2023 tournament.

The annual single elimination tournament started with a field of sixteen and is now down to the final four.

The main event of the 2nd round of the tournament saw Kazusada Higuchi defeat Hideki Okatani to move on to the semifinals.

Also advancing were Yuki Ueno, Jun Akiyama and Chris Brookes. The semifinal and final matches are scheduled on May 21st at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

After the main event, a lottery was held in the ring with Higuchi, Ueno, Brookes, and Akiyama to determine who would be facing who in the semifinals. It was revealed that on May 21st, Jun Akiyama will meet Chris Brookes and Yuki Ueno will go one on one with Kazusada Higuchi in the two King of DDT 2023 semifinal matches.

Here are the full results and highlights for King of DDT Pro 2nd round: