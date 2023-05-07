DDT Pro Wrestling King Of DDT 2023 2nd Round Results (5/7/2023)

DDT Pro-Wrestling returned to Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan on May 7th as the promotion presented round 2 of the King of DDT 2023 tournament.
The annual single elimination tournament started with a field of sixteen and is now down to the final four.
The main event of the 2nd round of the tournament saw Kazusada Higuchi defeat Hideki Okatani to move on to the semifinals.
Also advancing were Yuki Ueno, Jun Akiyama and Chris Brookes. The semifinal and final matches are scheduled on May 21st at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
After the main event, a lottery was held in the ring with Higuchi, Ueno, Brookes, and Akiyama to determine who would be facing who in the semifinals. It was revealed that on May 21st, Jun Akiyama will meet Chris Brookes and Yuki Ueno will go one on one with Kazusada Higuchi in the two King of DDT 2023 semifinal matches.
Here are the full results and highlights for King of DDT Pro 2nd round:
- Main event: King of DDT Pro 2nd Round Match: Kazusada Higuchi defeated Hideki Okatani via pinfall
- King of DDT Pro 2nd Round Match: Chris Brookes defeated Sanshiro Takagi via pinfall
- King of DDT Pro 2nd Round Match: Jun Akiyama defeated MAO via pinfall
- King of DDT Pro 2nd Round Match: Yuki Ueno defeated Kotaro Suzuki via pinfall
- KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino, Yusuke Okada, Yukio Sakaguchi and DDT Universal Champion Tetsuya Endo defeated Toru Owashi, Kazuki Hirata, HARASHIMA & Naruki Doi via pinfall
- KANON, Daisuke Sasaki & MJ Paul dfeated Toi Kojima, Takeshi Masada & Shuma Katsumata via pinfall.
- Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno & Yuki “Sexy” Iino defeated Akito & Antonio Honda
- Dark Match: Yuni & Yuki Ishida defeated Yuya Koroku & Kazuma Sumi via pinfall.
🔵 #wrestleUNIVERSE で見逃し配信スタート！
KING OF DDT 2023 2nd ROUNDhttps://t.co/THqDFU1k1X
KOD準決勝の組み合わせが決定🏆
上野 vs 樋口！クリス vs 秋山！
5.21後楽園大会をお見逃しなく！！
登録はこちら👇https://t.co/ZzgJPEp2WE#ddtpro#KINGofDDT pic.twitter.com/OEKR3stj2i
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) May 7, 2023
🔴 #wrestleUNIVERSE で生配信中！
KING OF DDT 2023 2nd ROUNDhttps://t.co/THqDFU1k1X
○メインイベント トーナメント2回戦 時間無制限一本勝負
樋口和貞 vs 岡谷英樹
登録はこちら👇https://t.co/ZzgJPEp2WE#ddtpro#KINGofDDT pic.twitter.com/qOtuQjCiy6
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) May 7, 2023
🔴 #wrestleUNIVERSE で生配信中！
KING OF DDT 2023 2nd ROUNDhttps://t.co/THqDFU1k1X
○第五試合 トーナメント2回戦 時間無制限一本勝負
秋山準 vs MAO
登録はこちら👇https://t.co/ZzgJPEp2WE#ddtpro#KINGofDDT pic.twitter.com/iYT6Hm0yZW
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) May 7, 2023
🔴 #wrestleUNIVERSE で生配信中！
KING OF DDT 2023 2nd ROUNDhttps://t.co/THqDFU1k1X
○第四試合 トーナメント2回戦 時間無制限一本勝負
鈴木鼓太郎 vs 上野勇希
登録はこちら👇https://t.co/ZzgJPEp2WE#ddtpro#KINGofDDT pic.twitter.com/QTuX0NR77w
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) May 7, 2023
🔴 #wrestleUNIVERSE で生配信中！
KING OF DDT 2023 2nd ROUNDhttps://t.co/THqDFU1k1X
○第三試合 スペシャル8人タッグマッチ
火野裕士＆遠藤哲哉＆坂口征夫＆岡田佑介 vs HARASHIMA＆土井成樹＆大鷲透＆平田一喜
登録はこちら👇https://t.co/ZzgJPEp2WE#ddtpro#KINGofDDT pic.twitter.com/GlpFZ7uwVV
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) May 7, 2023