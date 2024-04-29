WWE RAW Results – April 29, 2024

The 2024 WWE Draft wraps up tonight!

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri with the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime time three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, which also serves as the WWE Backlash: France “go-home show” for the premium live event this weekend, is the return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, The Judgment Day vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet, as well as the final picks in the 2024 WWE Draft.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, April 29, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (4/29/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Monday Night Raw results and updates from Kansas City, MO.