Death Triangle Crowned New AEW Trios Champions

Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, and Rey Fenix) defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy to become the new AEW World Trios Champions.

Tony Khan opened tonight’s AEW Dynamite by announcing that the AEW World Championship and the AEW Trios Championship had both been vacated. A tournament for the World Championship begins tonight, click here to read more on Khan’s announcement. Khan also revealed that The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle will take place on Dynamite, and will determine the new Trios Champions.

The first match of the show featured the Trios Title match. The bout was a wild back-and-forth contest with a number of crazy spots. PAC won the match for his team by pinning Chuck Taylor off the top with the Black Arrow.

