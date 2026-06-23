Deonna Purrazzo Shares Update Following ROH Injury Scare

Deonna Purrazzo is dealing with an injury following Monday night’s Ring of Honor television tapings in Jacksonville, Florida.

The reigning ROH Women’s Pure Champion was injured while defending her title against Steph De Lander during the taping. According to a fan in attendance, Purrazzo appeared to suffer the injury after taking a suplex on the floor outside the ring.

The bout was unable to continue and was ultimately ruled a no contest, allowing Purrazzo to retain the championship. Concern quickly spread among fans following reports from the event, but Purrazzo has since provided a brief update on her condition.

Taking to social media, Purrazzo shared a photo of herself giving two thumbs up while using crutches and wearing a walking boot on her right leg. “Thanks for all the love & positivity,” Purrazzo wrote.

While the update reassured fans that she was in good spirits, there has been no official word regarding the nature of the injury or how much ring time she may miss. The injury comes during a significant period in Purrazzo’s career.

In December 2025, she made history by becoming the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Champion. Nearly seven months later, she remains the only woman to have held the championship.

Outside of AEW and ROH, Purrazzo has also remained active in charitable and independent wrestling ventures.

Earlier this month, she teamed with her husband, Steve Maclin, to promote the Battle for the Brave independent wrestling event in New Jersey. The show raised funds and awareness for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization established in the aftermath of September 11 to support military veterans, first responders, and their families.

Maclin has also been making headlines recently after receiving his release from TNA Wrestling and entering free agency.

For now, fans will be awaiting further updates on Purrazzo’s status as the wrestling world hopes the injury is not a serious one. Given her importance to Ring of Honor’s women’s division and her role as the company’s inaugural Women’s Pure Champion, her recovery timeline could have significant implications for ROH programming moving forward.