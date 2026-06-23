Deonna Purrazzo Suffers Injury Scare During ROH Tapings

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) conducted its latest round of ROH TV tapings last Monday at the WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida. During the tapings, Deonna Purrazzo’s match was halted after she appeared to suffer an ankle injury.

Purrazzo was defending the ROH Women’s Pure Championship against Steph De Lander when the incident occurred. A spectator in attendance, Jacob Cohen, reported that Purrazzo was hurt during a spot on the floor. The match was ruled a no-contest, and Purrazzo was assisted to the back. As of now, there is no update regarding her status.

Purrazzo became the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Champion at Final Battle 2025, where she defeated Billie Starkz in the tournament final. Since then, she has successfully defended the title six times.