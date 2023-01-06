Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Gisele Shaw, Current State Of IMPACT Knockouts Division

What does Deonna Purrazzo think of the current state of the Knockouts division in IMPACT Wrestling?

“The Virtuosa” spoke about this, as well as her thoughts on Gisele Shaw during a recent interview with The Miami Herald to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how this is the best Knockouts Division of all time: “This is gonna get criticism, but I think this is the best version of the Knockouts Division [laughs]. Not only because I am the head of it. I think that we have so much diversity, we have so many people that bring so many different attributes to the table. Everyone is unique in how they look and how they dress and how they present themselves. On top of that, we’re getting pay-per-view main events. We’re getting TV main events consistently, whether it’s singles matches or tag team matches. I can only speak for myself, but I’ve done that seven or eight times [in 2022]. So I think we’re continuing to get a bigger and bigger platform as the years go on from IMPACT management, from Scott D’Amore, and I’m just really proud of all the work we’ve done for women’s wrestling and continue to do and will do in the new year.”

On Gisele Shaw: “I’m so excited to see what Gisele does in the new year. I think she’s an incredible, crazy athlete, and I think that we’ve only kind of scratched the surface in what we’ve seen her be able to do. She’s mot had too many singles matches. She was tagging a little bit with me and Chelsea, and that didn’t work out, but I think that once she finds her footing as a singles competitor, she’s gonna blow the roof off the place with what she can do and her athleticism. So I’m really excited for her.”

Check out the complete Deonna Purrazzo interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.