Deonna Purrazzo Says She Wishes She Could Have Trained At Hart Dungeon, Talks Meeting Santino Marella

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On meeting Santino Marella for the first time: “It was really cool because I hadn’t met Santino before. His daughter Bianca, who is now in [WWE] NXT and thriving [as Arianna Grace], was there [too] and I got to meet her before her wrestling career even started. So I have some really great memories of just going up there and wrestling.”

On how she wishes she was Canadian so she could have trained in the legendary Hart Dungeon: “I dreamt as a kid that I wanted to be Canadian, I wanted to be a Hart. I wanted to train at the Dungeon, I was so jealous that I was American and not Canadian.”

Check out the complete Deonna Purrazzo interview by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to WrestleZone.com for transcribing the above quotes.