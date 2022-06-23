Details on Rhea Ripley’s Brain Injury and Her Status With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bianca Belair announced on WWE RAW that Rhea Ripley will be unable to compete at the Money in the Bank PLE on July 2nd due to a medical condition.

Ripley revealed on Instagram that she had a brain injury, and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided more information on the subject on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Her teeth were knocked loose in a match and she had braces put in. The braces were evident on her the last time she was on TV. But the other thing must have been…when she says her brain, that usually means a concussion. he two things that WWE doesn’t like to talk about are COVID and concussions.”

“She didn’t quite use the word ‘concussion’ but she had a brain injury is what she said. She’s not going to be on the pay-per-view obviously. They made that very clear, but it’s not expected to be a long-term absence either. She’s expected to be back fairly soon.”