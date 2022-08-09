Dexter Lumis Returns to WWE During Mystery Man Angle at the End of RAW

Dexter Lumis has made his WWE return.

In the No DQ match that served as Monday night’s WWE RAW main event from Cleveland, AJ Styles defeated The Miz. AJ was celebrating his victory after the match when he was momentarily distracted by a disturbance in the crowd.

The commentary announcers made a passing reference to the incident, but they didn’t focus much emphasis on the individual who was being brought away by security. Lumis appears to be in the angle to make his return to the company.

WWE tweeted a clip of the angle with the caption, “Looks like #WWERaw had an unexpected visitor… [eyes emoji],” as seen in the Twitter video below.

Lumis was one of the names Triple H intended to bring back to the company, according to a recent report. He worked a couple events for the NWA after being released from his WWE NXT contract in April, but that was about it.

We will keep you updated if there are any developments on what WWE has in store for Lumis on the main roster.

At the conclusion of RAW, NXT announcer Wade Barrett tweeted a close-up image of Lumis in the crowd, which was later retweeted by the official WWE account. Both posts are shown below.

Click here for full WWE RAW results.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here are highlights from the segment: