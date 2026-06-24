Dios Azul Tequila Named Official Partner For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW issued the following:

DIOS AZUL TEQUILA NAMED OFFICIAL TEQUILA PARTNER OF AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR ON JUNE 28

Signature Cocktail, Collectible Souvenir Cup, Talent Appearance and Event Integration Planned For This Sunday

Eldorado Hills, CA – June 24, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a new partnership with Dios Azul Tequila, naming the premium tequila brand the Official Tequila Partner of AEW Forbidden Door this Sunday, June 28th, 2026 live from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

The collaboration brings together one of the fastest-growing premium tequila brands with one of the hottest professional wrestling organizations in the world. As part of the partnership, Dios Azul will be prominently featured throughout AEW Forbidden Door with integrated branding across product availability at the SAP Center, in-arena signage, digital assets, concourse sampling, fan activation, and broadcast elements.

All fans ages 21 and older attending AEW Forbidden Door will have the opportunity to enjoy a custom Dios Azul Forbidden Door Margarita, served in a limited-edition commemorative collector’s cup created exclusively for the event.

The margarita will be available at the Corona/Maru-Hi Bar located outside Section 215 near the North Entrance, as well as at the portable bar located at the top of the steps near the South Entrance outside Section 101.

The partnership will also include a sponsored match presentation, logo placement throughout the venue and event programming, and special fan engagement opportunities featuring an appearance by AEW Stars on the concourse prior to the pay-per-view going live.

“Dios Azul was built on the belief that great tequila brings people together to create unforgettable experiences,” said Laurie Payne, Founding Member, Principal Investor, and CEO. “AEW Forbidden Door is one of the most exciting events in professional wrestling, uniting fans and athletes from around the world. We’re proud to partner with AEW and introduce Dios Azul to its passionate global audience through unique activations, premium hospitality experiences and moments fans will remember long after the final bell.”

AEW Forbidden Door will air live around the world on pay-per-view and stream live on HBO Max pay-per-view.

AEW and Dios Azul remind all fans 21 and over to enjoy responsibly.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on Max, while AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on Max. For more information, visit X.com/AEW, Instagram.com/AEW, YouTube.com/AEW and Facebook.com/AEW.

About Dios Azul Tequila

Dios Azul Tequila was founded with a commitment to craftsmanship, authenticity and celebrating life’s most memorable moments. Produced from premium blue agave and inspired by the rich traditions of Mexican tequila-making, Dios Azul delivers a smooth and refined drinking experience that honors heritage while embracing modern culture.

Known for its striking presentation and exceptional quality, Dios Azul has quickly established itself as a premium lifestyle brand enjoyed by tequila enthusiasts, tastemakers and fans seeking elevated experiences. Through strategic partnerships across sports, entertainment and live events, Dios Azul continues to bring people together through unforgettable moments and premium hospitality experiences.

Dios Azul Tequila is sold online through various retailers. For more information, product offerings and purchasing details, visit https://diosazul.com/.