Dominik Mysterio Gets AAA Mega Championship Rematch At Heroes Inmortales

Dominik Mysterio will receive another opportunity to become AAA Mega Champion when he challenges El Grande Americano at Heroes Inmortales on Saturday, October 24, at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.

The championship rematch was confirmed during the October 3 edition of AAA on Fox, where three title matches were established for Heroes Inmortales.

Dominik earned his opportunity by teaming with Omos against El Grande Americano and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio in the main event. The stipulation stated that a victory would give Dominik another shot at the Mega Championship.

During the finish, Dominik removed his father’s mask before striking Americano with the Mega Championship while the referee was distracted, allowing him to pick up the victory and secure his title match.

Americano captured the championship from Dominik on the second night of Triplemania 34 on September 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Rey Mysterio counted the deciding pin after the assigned referee was knocked down, creating controversy over the result.

That controversy continued Saturday when Dorian Roldán opened the show and demanded that Rey overturn the Triplemania result and restore Dominik as champion.

“Answer one question. Were you the official referee, yes or no?” Roldán asked.

After Rey argued that, as AAA General Manager, he oversees the company’s referees, Roldán responded:

“Your answer is no. And since you didn’t have a referee license endorsed by the Lucha Libre Commission of Mexico City, if you don’t reverse your decision and recognize that the champion of this company and the true Mega Champion is Dominik Mysterio, I am going to take legal action against you.”

Americano ultimately responded by proposing the tag team match and stipulation that gave Dominik the opportunity to earn his rematch.

Two additional championship matches have also been announced for Heroes Inmortales.

AAA World Trios Champions Los Perros del Mal — Daga, Angel and Berto — will defend against AAA Latin American Champion La Parka, Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa.

Rey Fenix will defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against an opponent who will be determined on the October 10 edition of AAA on Fox. Nobu San of the Tokyo Boys, Mini Vikingo, Jack Cartwheel and Joaquin Wilde will compete in a four-way No. 1 contender’s match for the title opportunity.

Fenix previously retained the Cruiserweight Championship against Cartwheel, Mini Vikingo and Nathan Frazer at Triplemania 34.

The event will also feature Marisela Peña being inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame. Peña is the sister of AAA founder Antonio Peña, whose life and legacy are honored annually with Heroes Inmortales following his death in 2006.

Dominik headlined last year’s Heroes Inmortales event, successfully defending the AAA Mega Championship against Dragon Lee.

AAA Heroes Inmortales – October 24, 2026

AAA Mega Championship: El Grande Americano (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nobu San, Mini Vikingo, Jack Cartwheel or Joaquin Wilde

AAA World Trios Championship: Los Perros del Mal (Daga, Angel and Berto) (c) vs. La Parka, Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa

AAA Hall of Fame: Marisela Peña induction

Heroes Inmortales begins at 7 p.m. local time in Mexico City and 9 p.m. ET. The event will air through Fox platforms in Latin America and stream on the official WWE and AAA YouTube channels.

Tickets for the October 24 event are currently on sale.