Dragon Lee Signs New WWE Deal

WWE has several wrestlers under contract, with many pointing to next year as the likes of Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch decide whether to re-sign with WWE or test their worth on the free agent market.

One star is a little different as he signed a new contract, but it’s a main roster contract with different perks than those in NXT. When a talent is in NXT, they earn less money, but WWE covers their travel and other expenses even when working main roster shows. When someone is officially called up, they will sign a new main roster contract that does not include travel and lodging but includes a significant pay increase.

When Dragon signed in 2022, the expectation was that he would be quickly promoted to the main roster because they saw him as the next great Mexican star, similar to Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. Because he is on the SmackDown roster, this has occurred.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lee had signed a new main roster contract.

“Dragon Lee signed his new main roster deal last week. Basically it made it worth it to him of having signed the NXT deal rather than the offered AEW deal. As noted, he went to people who knew the U.S. scene who told him he’d be lost in the shuffle in AEW,” Meltzer stated.