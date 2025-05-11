Main Event Set For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

During Saturday night’s WWE Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event (PLE), it was announced that World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso will defend his title against “The Maverick” Logan Paul at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

This matchup has been set following weeks of both verbal and physical altercations between the two competitors.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, May 24th, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.