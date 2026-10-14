Drew McIntyre Takes Shot At CM Punk’s Physique

Drew McIntyre has opened up about the evolution of his WWE character and how embracing his natural personality helped transform his promo work. The former WWE Champion also took another shot at longtime rival CM Punk, mocking his recent physical transformation.

During a conversation with comedian Dan Soder, McIntyre reflected on the work he put into developing his microphone skills while away from WWE and how those efforts eventually helped him establish a more authentic on-screen persona. “The past few years, when I was outside the company, I really worked on the microphone stuff. I came back and found my voice. I finally found my character, which is basically me. There’s a lot of truth in there.”

McIntyre explained that his natural sense of humor and tendency to make sarcastic remarks about others eventually became important elements of his wrestling character.

Rather than attempting to portray an entirely different personality, he began incorporating the type of banter he regularly uses in everyday life. “In real life, I just talk so much crap, and people are always laughing. I’m not, like, intentionally funny. I can sit and write something. I’m just unintentionally funny, apparently. And sometimes I was like, I kind of rip on people a lot. I’m British. I’m Scottish. We talk crap all the time. Maybe I should start doing that on screen.”

That approach eventually led to more personal verbal exchanges with other WWE performers, some of whom McIntyre claimed occasionally took his comments more seriously than intended. “I really started letting people have it, to the point where they were forgetting they were playing a character. They’re like, ‘You said that about me.’ No, I didn’t. I said that about your character on Twitter. Don’t be such a loser. It’s not you. It’s the character I’m talking to.”

McIntyre also discussed CM Punk, with whom he has shared an intense rivalry on WWE television.

When the conversation turned to Punk’s improved physical conditioning in 2026, McIntyre wasted little time delivering another insult. “I saw he got himself in shape. I’ve been gone for five months, he finally found the gym, that skinny-fat piece of crap. I was like, ‘Oh, you’re in good shape for you.’ You’re not in good shape, look at me. Like, I’m in good shape. You’re in good shape for you.”

The comments demonstrate the sharp-edged humor McIntyre has increasingly incorporated into his character, particularly during his rivalry with Punk.

McIntyre has been absent from WWE television for several months while pursuing opportunities outside the ring, but his latest remarks show that he remains willing to take verbal shots at his former rival.

The Scottish Warrior has previously stated that he continues to maintain his in-ring conditioning despite focusing on his Hollywood career, although no official date has been announced for his WWE return.