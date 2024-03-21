Drilla Moloney Re-Signs With NJPW

It was reported this past January that NJPW star Drilla Moloney’s contract with the company had already expired and there was no word at the time when and if he would re-sign with them.

Moloney recently took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he had re-signed with NJPW. KENTA, a top star in the company, took to his official Twitter (X) account and confirmed that Moloney has indeed re-signed with the company.

Moloney also shared a photo of a story of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 suit being up for auction for $5,500.

Moloney wrote, “You won’t know how much [money] I re-signed for, but there may be signs”

Moloney is one-half of the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and a member of Bullet Club War Dogs.