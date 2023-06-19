Early Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Early betting odds have been released for the matches at AEW’s next pay-per-view event, AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Only four matches have been confirmed for the show as of now. Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Champion is set, and a title change is expected.

This Sunday’s event will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

A – sign denotes the favorites, while a + sign denotes the underdogs.

Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

MJF (champion) -5000 vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi +1000

IWGP United States Title Match

Kenny Omega (champion) +200 vs. Will Ospreay -300

Singles Match

Kazuchika Okada -550 vs. Bryan Danielson +325

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

SANADA (champion) -5000 vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry +1000