Early Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Early betting odds have been released for the matches at AEW’s next pay-per-view event, AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.
Only four matches have been confirmed for the show as of now. Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Champion is set, and a title change is expected.
This Sunday’s event will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
A – sign denotes the favorites, while a + sign denotes the underdogs.
Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
MJF (champion) -5000 vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi +1000
IWGP United States Title Match
Kenny Omega (champion) +200 vs. Will Ospreay -300
Singles Match
Kazuchika Okada -550 vs. Bryan Danielson +325
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
SANADA (champion) -5000 vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry +1000