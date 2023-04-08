EC3 Crowned NWA National Heavyweight Champion At NWA 312, First Challenger Revealed

Your new NWA National Heavyweight Champion is EC3.

The NWA 312 pay-per-view began with EC3 defeating Cyon to win the NWA National Heavyweight Title.

This is EC3’s first reign as champion. Cyon began his first reign on August 27, 2022, when he defeated Jax Dane at the NWA 74th Anniversary show. Cyon held the strap for 222 official days.

NWA 312 also saw Silas Mason in the Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender for a future title match, so EC3 already has his first challenger.

Several highlights from Friday night’s title change from StudioONE in Highland Park, Illinois are included below: