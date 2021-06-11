EC3 vs. Flip Gordon Official For The ROH Best In The World

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon is now official for the ROH Best In the World pay-per-view.

EC3 and Gordon have reluctantly teamed together and done business together in recent months, but EC3 recently warned Gordon that he was next. ROH officially announced the match for Best In the World today.

ROH also noted that EC3 vs. Gordon will have implications for the ROH World Title picture. The title is currently held by Rush. Gordon is owed a title shot and is #3 in the current rankings, but EC3 recently made it known that his mission is to become the ROH World Champion.

The ROH Best In the World 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, July 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the first ROH show with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Below is the updated card for Best In the World 2021:

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon