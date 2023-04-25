Edge Believes He Only Has About A Year Left To Wrestle At An “Elite” Level

While WWE fans have been over the moon since The Rated ‘R’ Superstar returned home at the 2020 Royal Rumble, it came with the understanding that it wouldn’t last forever. Today, the former World Champion subtlety laid out a timeline for his eventual departure from the company.

During an interview on social media mogul-turned-superstar Logan Paul’s Impalusive podcast, Edge made it clear that he didn’t want to overstay his welcome. The 49-year-old star revealed that he’s planning for his future outside the WWE, drawing differences between what his previous and future retirement will look like. He would specifically note that he currently feels he could wrestle at an “Elite” level for at max one more year.

“I don’t want to stick around to the point where it’s like, ‘Oh, there he is. Okay.’ I don’t want to get there. When I come out now, I feel the explosion. I feel all of that to throw at them. That’s still there. I don’t know if that, for me, will ever go away. I feel like, in this last run, the Rocky Balboa movie, which I watched two nights before my comeback. I was in tears. (Sylvester) Stallone’s monologues in it, were all things that were going through my mind. I realized, ‘I gotta get this out of the basement,’ because I didn’t have the chance to end it the way I wanted it to. This time, I’m going to get to do that. Now, I have two little girls that I have to spend the rest of my life taking care of. I have a wish list of things that are still to do, but it’s not long, and neither is the time. At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I have to get in with Austin Theory, who is 25 and wasn’t born when I had my first match in WWE.”

As noted above, Edge returned to WWE in 2020 as a surprise entrant in that year’s Royal Rumble match. Since then, Edge has feuded with Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and most recently the entirety of The Judgement Day. The Rated ‘R’ Superstar’s last match took place at WrestleMania 39, when he faced The Demon Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)