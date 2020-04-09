Edge Reveals His Favorite Cheat Meal and Weekly Ritual, WWE Announces New TV Deal

– Below is a bonus scene from the new WWE 24 “The Second Mountain” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Rated R Superstar reveals his favorite cheat meal in the extra scene, and talks about one of his favorite weekly rituals – visiting The Underground Cafe with DoughP Doughnuts in Asheville, North Carolina.

– WWE and SBT have announced a new deal to air RAW on free-to-air TV in Brazil, beginning this Saturday at 7pm. SBT will air a one-hour version of RAW each Saturday in Portuguese.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the latest international TV deal:

SBT and WWE Announce Free-To-Air Broadcast Agreement in Brazil

SBT will broadcast highlights of Monday Night Raw on free-to-air television in Brazil starting this week. Beginning Saturday, April 11, SBT will air a one-hour version of Raw every Saturday at 7pm in Portuguese.

The launch of WWE on SBT builds on WWE’s longstanding commitment to Brazil and Latin America. Throughout the company’s history in the region, WWE has continued to expand its presence with annual talent tours and marquee live events.

Monday Night Raw is the longest-running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history.