Eighth Entrant Announced For MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that pro wrestling veteran Bobby Fish is the eighth entrant in their upcoming Battle Riot VI match on Saturday, June 1st at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of which will receive a title shot anytime and anywhere.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Bobby Fish has carved his name as one of the most formidable fighters in Major League Wrestling, now he aims to win the biggest match in MLW and earn a title shot anytime, anywhere.

In order to do so, Fish will have to lean into his kickboxer background. Where’s the lie in Fish’s ability to drop opponents with precision and ferocity at any given moment?

With a decorated career spanning championships from various corners of the globe, Fish has his eyes set on outlasting, out thinking, and out kicking 39 other combatants in Atlanta as officially enters the Battle RIOT.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entrants… and there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

