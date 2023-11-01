Eric Bischoff Believes A WWE Royal Rumble Return For CM Punk Would Make More Sense

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how a WWE Royal Rumble return would make much more sense for CM Punk if he were to return as the company.

Bischoff said, “I would hold it off to the Royal Rumble. It’s not like WWE is having a hard time getting great reactions. If they weren’t, if it was a year and a half ago, I would say, ‘Yeah, you might want to give that a shot.’ Or I would give it a shot if I was in a position to do it. But not now. WWE has got so much momentum, and the crowd is so much behind them, I just can’t imagine….I just don’t really think it’s ever gonna happen, but for the sake of discussion, if Punk were to show up in WWE, no matter where he does it, it’s going to get a massive pop, a massive reaction. For a company that’s not desperate for one right now, I wouldn’t waste it. I would do it where it meant the most. For me, and I think for the audience, because the format of Royal Rumble begs for an opportunity like that, it just makes so much more sense. But that’s just me.”

