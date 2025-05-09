Shotzi On WWE Exit: ‘I Feel So Free — This Weight Is Lifted Off Me’

Former WWE star Shotzi spoke on Busted Open Radio about her feelings regarding leaving the company.

Shotzi said, “Honestly, I didn’t expect this but I feel so free and like this weight is lifted off me. I feel clarity and extremely motivated and excited for the future. I’m ready to get to work. I’ve been sitting at home for what feels like the last two years. I’m excited to get back at it.”

On the promo she posted last week:

“It was definitely me being like, I can connect to an audience and I can talk. I never really got the opportunity to be on the mic, and that is something I always wanted to show. Honestly, promos are what got me into wrestling. The story side is what got me into wrestling. I never got to show that side of me. I wanted to put that out there and be like, ‘You guys can not re-sign me or you can get this.’ Either way, I would love an answer.”

On if WWE responded:

“No. I got the call two days later. Legal called me. ‘Hey, we’ve got some bad news.’ ‘Okay, cool, later.’ It was a very short conversation. I think that got the ball rolling. During Mania, I was talking with Talent Relations, ‘Hey, my contract is up in a few months. Are we going to talk?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll hit you up soon.’ That promo was a reminder to hit me back up.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)