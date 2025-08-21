Eric Bischoff Announces Weekly TV Series For Real American Freestyle

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has revealed that his new promotion, Real American Freestyle, will debut a weekly two-hour live television series in the first quarter of 2026.

The company’s inaugural event is scheduled for Saturday, August 30th, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio, and will stream live on Fox Nation.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson, Bischoff announced the weekly series, noting that the news was originally scheduled to be broken by the Boston Globe later this week. “We’re going to launch a weekly, two-hour live, Real American Freestyle series coming your way [in the] first quarter [of] 2026. So there is so much great stuff going on here… As far as we’re concerned, 52 weeks a year, two hours a week, live. Real American freestyle action coming your way.”

The promotion’s roster features world-class and Olympic-level athletes, including Bo Nickal, Kyle Dake, Kennedy Blades, and Sarah Hildebrandt.

Bischoff also stressed that the long-term vision is already in motion, with an emphasis on creating what he calls an “empire.”

He said, “I’m already looking past this event… I’m starting to think about, Okay, what’s next? I want to stay ahead of this. So what’s the next big move? And Chad and I have been talking a lot about it, and we both agreed that the next big move is going to be that weekly series, that live action series every single week, and that’s something that we can pull off with the existing team we have in place… I’m already living in about July 2026, in my head.”

Real American Freestyle’s debut show on August 30th marks the start of Bischoff’s latest venture, with plans already in place for weekly live programming beginning in early 2026.