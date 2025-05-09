Matt Cardona Weighs In On WWE Cuts, Says Braun Strowman’s Release Makes No Sense

Former WWE star and professional wrestling veteran Matt Cardona recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the recent cuts to the WWE roster. He expressed confusion over the decision to release Braun Strowman again, considering Strowman’s impressive look and the progress he had made during his recent run with the company.

Cardona said, “That’s something I just don’t see. There must be something that’s going on that I don’t know about. I mean, you look at Braun Strowman, you hear that airport test all the time. This guy passes the anything test. He’s a monster. And I think lately, he’s been putting in some of his best work, especially putting over the new generation of big men. So I don’t know. I haven’t been there in five years, I can’t speak to what’s going on backstage and what he’s doing backstage. But that was definitely a shocker to me on that list.”

